Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $208.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.