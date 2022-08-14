Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,299 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

