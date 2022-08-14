Western Wealth Management LLC Has $744,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 146.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,519,000 after purchasing an additional 302,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

DE stock opened at $368.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.56 and its 200-day moving average is $364.27. The company has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

