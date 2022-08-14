Western Wealth Management LLC Has $783,000 Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,431,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $58,796,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 495,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

