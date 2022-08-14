Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 224.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.