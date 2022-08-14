Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Lane Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXLC. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.39 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

