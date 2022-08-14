Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.8 %

BKNG opened at $2,120.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,905.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2,132.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.