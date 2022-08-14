Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

