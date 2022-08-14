Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

