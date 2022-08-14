Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Up 14.6% in July

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,860 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 74,292 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $267.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.30. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

