Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $210,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

SO stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,706. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

