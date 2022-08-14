Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. State Street Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $668,384,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $7.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.61. 1,479,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

