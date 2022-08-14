Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,760 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

