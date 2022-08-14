Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 3.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,528,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $197.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,143. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.