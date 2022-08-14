Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $225.76. 690,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

