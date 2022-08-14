Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells $12,768.00 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $12,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of WLDN opened at $28.60 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $379.81 million, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 521,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 85.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

