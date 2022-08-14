Woodcoin Price Tops $4.06 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 103.5% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00016537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $32.63 million and $57,379.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.63 or 0.08081363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00176624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00261710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00683328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00582951 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005458 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

