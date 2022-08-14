Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $127,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

WDAY stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,468.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

