Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Down 35.5% in July

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Worksport Stock Performance

WKSPW stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Worksport has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24.

