Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Down 35.5% in July

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Worksport Stock Performance
WKSPW stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Worksport has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worksport (WKSPW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.