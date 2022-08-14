Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Achieves $287,006.85

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $287,006.85 and $1,188.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.40 or 0.00609156 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014056 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com.
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.