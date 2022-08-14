X-CASH (XCASH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $263.00

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, X-CASH has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $263.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

