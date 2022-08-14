Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. 1,675,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

