Xeno Token (XNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.61 Million

Xeno Token (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Xeno Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xeno Token has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xeno Token has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xeno Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Xeno Token Coin Profile

Xeno Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub.

Xeno Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xeno Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xeno Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xeno Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xeno Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.