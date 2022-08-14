Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Shares of XIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. 28,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,342. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

