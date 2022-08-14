Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in July

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Xior Student Housing Price Performance

XIORF opened at 44.48 on Friday. Xior Student Housing has a fifty-two week low of 44.48 and a fifty-two week high of 44.48.

Get Xior Student Housing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ING Group raised shares of Xior Student Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €51.00 ($52.04) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Xior Student Housing Company Profile

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xior Student Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xior Student Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.