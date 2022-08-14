Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Update

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Shares of XYL traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 682,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

