Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 2,313.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 274,185 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 1,614,525 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 2,954,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

