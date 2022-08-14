YF Link (YFL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.00

YF Link (YFL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. YF Link has a market cap of $545,495.78 and approximately $50.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.00 or 0.00041200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 71.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

