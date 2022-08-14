Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Up 36.7% in July

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Yoshitsu

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKLF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu during the first quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter.

Yoshitsu Trading Up 5.7 %

TKLF opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $43.00.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

