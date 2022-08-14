Zano Trading Up 37% Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $67,164.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 37% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,287.23 or 0.99855563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00047900 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00228537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00139987 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00261791 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00051972 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004505 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,325,106 coins and its circulating supply is 11,295,606 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

