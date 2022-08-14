Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $73.93

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.93 or 0.00304149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $82.16 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00125565 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00083790 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003303 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,042,250 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
