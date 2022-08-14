ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0345 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $319,968.31 and approximately $25.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00304013 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00125899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00083785 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

