Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as low as C$2.59. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 67,704 shares.

Zentek Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.34 million and a P/E ratio of -29.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.04.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

