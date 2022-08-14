Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,657,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zerify Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFOR remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 2,703,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Zerify has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
Zerify Company Profile
