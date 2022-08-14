Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,657,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zerify Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFOR remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 2,703,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Zerify has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Zerify Company Profile

Read More

Zerify, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches. It offers ProtectID, an authentication platform to authenticate computer network users by various methods, including traditional passwords combined with a telephone, iPhone, Droid, Blackberry, PDA, multiple computer secure sessions, biometric identification, and encrypted devices, as well as through a push authentication method; and GuardedID that prevents the use of spyware/malware to collect user information.

