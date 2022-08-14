ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $0.0372 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 26% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $2.36 million and $641,447.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

