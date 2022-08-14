Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $145,866.08 and approximately $11,235.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

