ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $3,794.61 and $22.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,517.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00063944 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.