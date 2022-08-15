10,039 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $101.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

