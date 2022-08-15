104,911 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $597,211. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $73.46. 70,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,346. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.