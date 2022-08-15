12,036 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 533,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,482,000 after purchasing an additional 189,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,365,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

