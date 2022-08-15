150,000 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Purchased by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,000. Elastic accounts for approximately 2.9% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Elastic Stock Up 0.5 %

Elastic stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.16. 6,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

