15,155 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VYM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.89. 12,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,284. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28.

