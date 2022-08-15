19,082 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.57. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

