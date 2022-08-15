1World One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,662.00 (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $9,662.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,025.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00126728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00063332 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

