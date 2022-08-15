2,121 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY opened at $401.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

