23,320 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NYSE FR traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $55.46. 12,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,399. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

