23,387 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,387 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $543.80. 26,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,072. The company has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.