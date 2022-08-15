27,979 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Altria Group stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.



