2,980 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. 376,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,205,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $278.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

