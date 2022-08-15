31,068 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.64. 31,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,007. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

